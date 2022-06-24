COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police want to find two suspect they consider armed and dangerous. Police say both Esequiel Gomez and Demi Maestas committed a series of commercial burglaries and vehicle thefts over the course of the last several months all across the Denver metro area.
Both Gomez, 32, and Maestas, 29, are suspected to be part of a group accused of stealing cars to ram them into businesses in the middle of the night.
Police say both suspects have been seen with firearms during the burglaries in Commerce City, Denver, Thornton, Aurora, and as far away as Sterling. Police say the suspect flee in a stolen vehicle each time authorities try to catch them.
On June 21, police found Gomez at a home near 69th Avenue and Monaco Street.
“Gomez spotted the SWAT officers approaching the residence and got into the passenger side of a newer model stolen Audi, grey in color, and fled eastbound on E. 69th Avenue,” police said in a news release.
Authorities recovered more than $500,000 worth of property, which does not include the vehicles:
- Two stolen trucks
- One stolen camper
- Two stolen assault-style rifles
- Property from at least six different burglary scenes from four jurisdictions (Commerce City, Aurora, Thornton, and Adams County)
If you have information on Gomez, Maestas or the other suspects, you’re asked to call the Commerce City Police Department tip line at 303-289-3626. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.