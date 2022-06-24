DENVER (CBS4) – Keep an eye to the sky if you’ll be attending any of the outdoor watch parties for the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. That’s because the weather could get a little active along the Front Range by Friday afternoon and evening.
The first of two summer cold fronts will arrive late Friday with much cooler air for the upcoming weekend. In addition we have a healthy plume of monsoon moisture flowing into the state from the south as well as a little disturbance passing by in the upper atmosphere. All of these features will combine to increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms.
The weekend ahead will be much cooler for the Mile High City with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. Before all is said and done some places could get as much as a half inch to inch of rainfall.