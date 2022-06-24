DENVER (CBS4) – LGBTQ advocates are getting ready to celebrate Pride festivities in Denver, but a cloud of doubt has drifted over the celebrations. On the same day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas issued an opinion on issues he says the court should review.
Those issues include contraception, same sex relationships and same sex marriage. Four other conservative justices said today’s ruling only applies to Roe v. Wade.
CBS News reports Justice Samuel Alito noted, “The Court emphasizes that this decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
“The marriage equality decision could be in danger because going and challenging what had been considered settled law now makes other decisions vulnerable and that was a major decision for our community,” said Rex Fuller, CEO of The Center on Colfax which provides advocacy resources for the LGBTQ community.
Final preparations are underway in Civic Center Park for the first in-person celebration since the coronavirus pandemic. Denver Pride runs both Saturday and Sunday with a big parade to stretch 14 blocks from Cheesman Park down Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park.