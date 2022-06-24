Colorado Has Hit Its Peak In Latest Covid Case SurgeState health experts believe that Colorado has hit yet another peak in the latest surge of COVID cases.

Jefferson County to pay $10 to test for sexually transmitted infectionsJefferson County will pay people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections.

Clear Creek County taking steps to try to prevent sexually transmitted infectionsIn an effort to curb rising cases of sexually transmitted infections in the county in conjunction with National HIV Awareness Day, Clear Creek County is holding an education and testing-based fair.

'It's A Betrayal Of Sorts': Denver Businesses Concerned Over FDA's Potential To Ban Juul E-CigarettesFrustrations are growing for Juul e-cigarettes users like Joshua Miller, as a ban on the product looms.

Colorado Pharmacies Jumping Over Barriers To Get COVID Vaccines For Youngest Age GroupSeveral days into this next vaccination wave, some pharmacies are facing challenges in serving the youngest part of the newly approved population.

Dr. Dave Answers Your Questions About Vaccines For Young ChildrenThe COVID vaccine is now available for children as young as six months old. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about what parents need to know.