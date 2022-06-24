(CBS4/AP) – Former Colorado State Rams star David Roddy was drafted 23rd overall on Thursday night in the NBA Draft and will be joining the Memphis Grizzlies.
The pick was made by the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Grizzlies obtained the rights to him through a trade.
welcome to the 〽️ @droddy22 pic.twitter.com/kiH2uQg94B
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) June 24, 2022
The Grizzlies made great strides last season moving up from making the postseason after a play-in tournament in 2021 to the second-best record in the league this past season at 56-26. Memphis was eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals by the Golden State Warriors, the eventual NBA champions.
And some of last season’s success was done without first-time All-Star and leading scorer Ja Morant, who missed 25 games during the regular season with injuries. <emphis went 20-5 in those games, a testament to the team's chemistry and depth.
