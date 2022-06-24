DENVER (CBS4) – It won’t feel like the first weekend of summer across most of Colorado thanks to a healthy flow of monsoon moisture from the subtropics, as well as a pair of summer cold fronts. By Saturday and Sunday most of the state will only be in the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs.

But before the cooler air arrives we have one more very warm to hot day in store for most areas with highs on the far eastern plains climbing well into the 90s. For locations along and west of Interstate 25, including Denver, highs will be a bit cooler due to extensive cloud cover expected during the afternoon.

We will see widespread showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. They’ll start in the mountains and then move to the east. If you plan to be outside for any of the Avs watch parties you will want to keep an eye to the sky for these passing storms.

Saturday looks to be the wettest day of the weekend with unusually cool temperatures. Although we’ll still see scattered showers and storms on Sunday the coverage should be just a little bit less as compared to Saturday.

If you plan to be in or near any of our burn scars this weekend make sure you pay close attention to the threat for flash flooding. The National Weather Service has already issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek burn scar along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon.