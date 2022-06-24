DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade gathered Friday outside the Capitol. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains says they’re fortunate to be able to offer services to patients from other states. Some Coloradans are opening their homes to help.

Dr. Kristina Tocce at Planned Parenthood says she’s grateful Colorado has proactive legislation to protect abortion access.

“We will serve as many patients as possible, but the influx of patients saturates a lot of the appointment availability. The wait times have gone up for local patients and traveling patients,” said Tocce.

Tocce says Planned Parenthood has been preparing for growth and increasing services. She says this reinforces the need to continue to increase abortion services and access to information while maintaining core services. Many people rely on Planned Parenthood for cancer screenings, wellness exams, birth control, gender affirming care, etc.

Planned Parenthood prides itself on making healthcare accessible, but Tocce says many women will not have the financial resources to be able to travel to other states.

“Patients of color, patients in rural areas, patients without economic stability. All of these patients are going to be disproportionately affected by this and those patients will have poor health outcomes,” said Tocce.

Cristina Wood, an Obstetric Anesthesiologist in Colorado, is opening her home to women from other states who are traveling to Colorado for care. She’s even taking it a step further than offering a place to stay.

“I will pay for their travel expenses to get them where they are coming from and where they need to go. I will pay for their termination services. Anything that they need,” said Wood.

RELATED: Colorado’s Abortion Law To Remain Unchanged As Neighboring States React To Roe v. Wade Reversal

She’s one of many Coloradans who have offered to open their homes. Women in some states have already had appointments canceled. Now they’re scrambling to find care. It’s a situation Wood never thought she’d see in her lifetime and a reality she doesn’t want for girls in the future.

“I have a son. I don’t want to tell my granddaughter one day that I had more rights than she does. That’s just not acceptable to me,” said Wood.