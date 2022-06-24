Nuggets draft Kansas' Christian Braun, acquire rights to UCLA's Peyton WatsonThe Denver Nuggets selected Kansas guard Christian Braun with the 21st pick of the NBA Draft and also acquired the rights to UCLA freshman Peyton Watson.

Avs Family & Fandom Growing With Help Of Host Nicole HurdleA Boulder native and longtime Colorado Avalanche arena host says the 2021-2022 season has helped grow the Avs family like never before.

NHL officiating back under microscope in Stanley Cup FinalThe Stanley Cup Final is roaring toward a conclusion full of uncertainty about the officiating, which is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after Nazem Kadri's overtime goal put the Avalanche up 3-1.

CSU's David Roddy drafted in first round, joins Memphis GrizzliesFormer Colorado State Rams star David Roddy was drafted 23rd overall in the NBA Draft and will be joining the Memphis Grizzlies.

Denver Weather: Some Avs Watch Parties Could Get Wet Friday As Storms Pass ByKeep an eye to the sky if you'll be attending any of the outdoor watch parties for the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Colorado Avalanche's Makar Wins Norris TrophyColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has won the NHL's Norris Trophy given out to the league's top defenseman.