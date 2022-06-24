NHL officiating back under microscope in Stanley Cup FinalThe Stanley Cup Final is roaring toward a conclusion full of uncertainty about the officiating, which is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after Nazem Kadri's overtime goal put the Avalanche up 3-1.

Nuggets draft Kansas' Christian Braun, acquire rights to UCLA's Peyton WatsonThe Denver Nuggets selected Kansas guard Christian Braun with the 21st pick of the NBA Draft and also acquired the rights to UCLA freshman Peyton Watson.

Denver Weather: Some Avs Watch Parties Could Get Wet Friday As Storms Pass ByKeep an eye to the sky if you'll be attending any of the outdoor watch parties for the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Colorado Avalanche's Makar Wins Norris TrophyColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has won the NHL's Norris Trophy given out to the league's top defenseman.

Analysis: Stanley Cup Final hinges on goaltending contrastColorado has leaned on two goaltenders all postseason, but the uncertainty about who starts Game 4 on Wednesday night — and moving forward — has emerged as the biggest question mark for the high-powered Avalanche.

Lightning Answer, Avs Lose In Game 3 On The RoadThe Tampa Bay Lighting scored four times in the second period and beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 Monday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.