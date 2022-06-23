STERLING, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado State Patrol trooper was involved in a crash on I-76 when a driver slammed into the cruiser. CSP tweeted, “Please, please, put the cell phone down or pull off the road to use it.”
The crash happened on I-76 at mile marker 111 near Sterling. The trooper is ok and the driver who struck him was rushed to the hospital.
Please, please, put the cell phone down or pull off the road to use it. Trooper is 100% ok, the driver who hit him has been transported to the hospital. Crash is on I-76 MP 111 eastbound. Move over and drive safe!! C-15 pic.twitter.com/lYaIpbbXzm
