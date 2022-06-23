CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
STERLING, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado State Patrol trooper was involved in a crash on I-76 when a driver slammed into the cruiser. CSP tweeted, “Please, please, put the cell phone down or pull off the road to use it.”

(credit: CSP)

The crash happened on I-76 at mile marker 111 near Sterling. The trooper is ok and the driver who struck him was rushed to the hospital.

(credit: CSP)

