DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver is preparing to host one of the biggest Pride parties in the nation. This is the first all in-person event since the pandemic shut it down two years ago.
Events kicked off on Thursday with a block party at downtown’s Milk Market.
The Pride Parade is Sunday morning. It stretches 14 blocks from Cheesman Park down Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park.
The city and Milk Market planned the following events in the coming days:
- Friday, June 24 – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Pride Weekend Kickoff in Moo Bar featuring Capri Funs, rainbow Jell-o shots & a DJ set
- Saturday, June 25
- Brunch Burner Yoga – 10 a.m. in the Alley – An energetic, party-vibe yoga class
- Drag Revue – 8 p.m. – The ultimate drag show featuring Denver’s favorite drag queens
- Sunday, June 26 – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Drag Bingo Brunch – A XXL version of Milk Market’s signature Drag Bingo Brunch with more performers and prizes from IHeartMedia, taking place inside Milk Market and on the Wazee patio
- Monday, June 27 – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Musical Monday – A XXL version of Milk Market’s new weekly Broadway Sing-a-Long & Show complete with live piano, drink specials and lots of merriment