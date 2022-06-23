DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police need help learning more about a man’s death earlier this month. They say 31-year-old Isaiah Morales disappeared on June 4. His family reported him missing at that time.
On June 16, his body was found in a car near 8th Avenue and Hazel Street.
Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.
#Denver, can you help investigators solve this homicide investigation? If you have any information, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/VAmbYHPNT1
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 21, 2022
Those with more information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.