By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police need help learning more about a man’s death earlier this month. They say 31-year-old Isaiah Morales disappeared on June 4. His family reported him missing at that time.

On June 16, his body was found in a car near 8th Avenue and Hazel Street.

Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Those with more information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

