DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture originating from near Baja California in Mexico will make it feel more humid than normal in Colorado through the weekend. Most neighborhoods will also eventually get rain.

For Denver and most of the Front Range on Thursday, a few showers or thunderstorms could drift east out of the high country mostly after 4 p.m. Severe weather is not expected and any rain in the metro area should be brief. Weather models were favoring the northwest side of the metro area for the best chance for rain late Thursday but that could change.

Meanwhile the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains is much higher on Thursday but because of the scattered nature of the rain, not all mountain areas will get wet. For example, the chance for rain in Summit County reaches about 50% meaning some areas will be skipped.

Similar rain chances are expected around the state on Friday including for outdoor Avalanche watch parties. Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final starts at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena. There is a 30% chance for rain for the thousands of fans who will be watching the game outside at Auraria.

As the weekend gets closer, the moisture over Colorado will get deeper meaning the chance for rain in the mountains and foothills will get even better. On Saturday and Sunday, there is at least a 50% chance for the rain that originates in high country to reach the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins area mostly after 1 p.m.

It will also turn considerably cooler for the weekend with high temperatures in the 70s along the urban corridor. Warmer weather will return early next week with decreasing chances for daily showers and thunderstorms.