DENVER (CBS4)– State health experts believe that Colorado has hit yet another peak in the latest surge of COVID cases. Statewide, cases have started to decrease.
The number of new cases averages 1,800 a day. State health experts are also encouraging parents to get the vaccine for their children, just approved for ages 6-months to five years.
Chief medical officer Dr. Eric France said that younger children have seen more difficult illnesses with the omicron variant.
“The hospitalization rates we had in December through February of this last year for omicron were as high or higher than the hospitalization rates for children for the same age for influenza over the last five years,” said France.
The state’s data shows 304 people positive in hospitals across Colorado and that number is expected to decrease.