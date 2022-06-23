DENVER(CBS)- Eastern Colorado has one more hot day before two cold front fly thru for a much cooler weekend and more showers and thunderstorms showing up in the picture.

Before the big change eastern and western parts of the state should have one more warm day before the first front arrives.

The first wave will be making its way thru the Denver metro area between 3pm and 6pm. This will bring in some gusty wind and kick off a few quick moving thunderstorms.

If you are going to the Avalanche Watch Party downtown you make see these storms right around puck drop at 6pm.

The second front will push thru on Saturday morning. This will give the Front Range an upslope and the coolest temps of the weekend. There may be a few sprinkles and cloudy skies Saturday morning.

As the upslope strengthens during the day. It will mix with monsoon moisture from the south. The combination will bring in good chances for measurable rain with storms on Saturday night.

Temperatures will tumble across the state beginning on Saturday with highs dropping 10 to 15 degrees from Friday afternoon.

Sunday will bring in even cooler high temperatures.

More monsoon moisture will flow into the state Sunday. Best chances for rain will be over the mountains and western Colorado.