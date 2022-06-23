DENVER (CBS4) – Avs fever is at a peak in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche are preparing for Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Final – right now they’re up 3-1.
That’s why Mayor Michael Hancock declared game day, June 24, as “Burgundy & Blue Friday.”
“All season long, the Avs have worked to Find A Way to get to this point, and they’re on a mission to lift the Cup and win another championship! Avs fans are ready. I want to encourage everyone in Denver and across Colorado to show their Avs pride tomorrow with an avalanche of Burgundy & Blue to cheer on the team as they look to bring home the Stanley Cup,” Hancock said in a news release.
Denver Police are also ready to help fans enjoy a potential win. They’re asking everyone to celebrate responsibly and “stay out of the penalty box.”
Messages from DPD, Gov. Jared Polis, Bernie the Avs Dog, former Avalanche player and current commentator Mark Rycroft will be displayed at watch parties and on social media asking fans to be responsible.
“While this is an exciting time for the Mile High City, as seen in past championship wins, the positive experience of the win, can quickly become negative when celebrations turn to destruction. Fans are asked to celebrate in a controlled manner and not tarnish the team’s accomplishments with illegal acts,” DPD said in a news release.
DPD offers the following tips for a successful Stanley Cup Finals experience:
- Remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 720-913-2000 or call/text 911.
- Utilize mass transit, carpools, rideshares, bicycle, feet to travel to the game
- Allow extra time – If driving, plan for extra time to arrive and park.
- Motorists are reminded to watch for pedestrians and bicyclists – There will be an influx of pedestrians and bicyclists around the arena and downtown entertainment district. If you are driving, please pay extra attention.
DPD also warns fans to beware of ticket scams.