AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting over the weekend on Interstate 70. The incident happened Saturday evening in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue.
A male driver died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers.
Family members tell CBS4 John Jaros, 37, was the man killed in the shooting. He lived in Estes Park and was the Assistant Chief of Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department.
He and his family were returning from a camping trip when the shooting occurred, his father said.
Police arrested Jeremy Jacob Rocha, 20, in Commerce City early Thursday morning. Investigators identified multiple witnesses, involved vehicles, collected evidence and conducted several interviews before making the arrest. Rocha faces charges of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.