JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect driver wanted in Sunday’s collision with two cyclists on Highway 40. Alan “Haley” Mill, 38, has been identified as the suspect that produced a state-wide Medina Alert.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed for CBS4 that Mill is the registered owner of the gray Ford Escape which injured the cyclists west of Denver – one of them, a woman, critically.

The two cyclists were part of a group traveling eastbound on Highway 40 on the south side of Interstate between two Evergreen exits, according to the sheriff’s office. Mill allegedly encountered the group while also traveling eastbound. He passed one cyclist, then “intentionally drove into the two cyclists,” JCSO stated in a press release Monday.

Mill reportedly sped away eastbound on I-70 in the Escape. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they found the suspect vehicle abandoned in a neighborhood on Zinnia Street.

Mill is wanted for felony vehicular assault and other charges.

Mill is currently on parole in the Colorado Department of Corrections, per a DOC profile listing him among male inmates. Mill was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison for a 2016 Denver burglary, but has a criminal record dating back to 2003.

All prior criminal records list Mill as a male. However, Mill is also described as a female in a JCSO press release Monday and in the Medina Alert that was broadcast Sunday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the JCSO tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).