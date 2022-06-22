By Kerry O’Connor
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail’s Gore Creek was nearly contaminated on June 16 after a construction worker was caught pouring potentially toxic chemicals into a storm drain. The Town of Vail says a concerned citizen saw the worker dumping the liquid and reported it to police.
Officers confronted the worker that day and he admitted to pouring watered-down coolant into a storm drain.
The construction worker received a misdemeanor for illegally dumping waste.
The Town of Vail ended up hiring a contractor to vacuum out the chemicals to stop them from washing into nearby Gore Creek. Vail police say they are committed to protecting the environment and preserving natural resources.