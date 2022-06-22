DENVER (CBS4)– Visit Denver said the Denver metro area is trending up when it comes to tourism. More visitors are coming to the region.
The bureau is focused on leisure visitors right now, saying that it will take longer for conventions to return along with business travelers.
The number of trips last year actually jumped 14% from the year before.
Visit Denver said the area actually had an edge during the pandemic.
“We have certainly benefitted from being an outdoor city in an outdoor state over the last couple of years and I hope that will also transition into future years,” said Richard Scharf with Visit Denver.
Those visitors spent $6.5 billion last year.