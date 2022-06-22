DENVER (CBS4)– There are more cases of the monkeypox virus in Colorado. Five people in the state have tested positive for the virus.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is performing more testing at its lab and conducting more contact tracing. The agency is also ording a limited amount of vaccine for those at risk or who may have been exposed.
Monkeypox can be spread through close contact with those who already have it. Symptoms can vary and include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes and can often include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. Those can appear on the face, hands, feet or genital area.
State health leaders are quick to point out that it does not spread as quickly as COVID.
“This virus is not nearly as transmissible, we are not seeing widespread transmission at this point,” said CDPHE’s Scott Bookman.
There are at least 142 known cases in 23 states and Washington, DC and more than 3,000 cases in 41 countries.