By Kerry O’Connor
SILT, Colo. (CBS4)– A quiet afternoon at Huron’s Nest RV Park and Campground near I-70 in Silt ended with gunshots and flashing police lights. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says Tuesday two men got into a physical fight in the middle of the campground.
Deputies say 68-year-old George Locke then grabbed a handgun and fired it several times, however the other man was not hit. Neither man needed medical attention.
The sheriff’s office arrested Locke and transported him to the Garfield County Jail. There are no charges listed for him at this time.