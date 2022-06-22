DENVER (CBS4) – Experts say Denver tourism took a huge hit with the pandemic, but new data shows numbers are slowly rebounding.

“We are an outdoor city and outdoor state and especially after COVID, and people are attracted to that,” Richard Scharf, President and CEO of VISIT DENVER told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “I think there’s a great demand with the leisure visitor right now. They want to get out and travel, but there are some headwinds with the economy, inflation and gas prices.”

Another factor and deterrent: recent crime.

“Every city is going through their issues with safety and security, and Denver is like most cities… the mayor is on top of it and Chief Pazen is aware of it,” said Scharf.

He also believes the worst of the tourism decline is behind us. VISIT DENVER cites the city welcomed 31.7 million visitors in 2021, regaining some of the losses experienced in 2020. Travel spending by all visitors to Denver in 2021 reached $6.6 billion, compared to a record $7 billion spent in 2019. There was also a marked increase in overnight travel. It grew by 27% last year to 14.8 million visitors, compared to 2020.

Visitors walking and shopping along the 16th Street Mall on Wednesday echoed they were staying awhile.

“We went to the Zoo, Children’s Museum, and doing some sightseeing at the waterfalls later,” said Shawn Marquez, a North Platte, Nebraska resident. “And I’m sure we’ll be back at some point.”

Shil Majumdar was visiting from Chicago.

“My friends and I keep meeting every year. It’s a great place, close by the mountains, just nice city life. Every afternoon we are coming here (the mall), so we wanted to check out the morning vibe today.”

“First time in Denver,” said Karen Cary, who’s from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “I’ve heard in the South, we have southern hospitality, but everywhere we go here we get ‘hellos.’ I’m enjoying it so far. We are close to retirement age, and we’re looking for where we may spend the rest of our lives.”

Also, according to VISIT DENVER, the top visitor attractions in 2021 were:

– Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

– Denver Art Museum

– Denver Zoo

– Colorado Rockies

– Water World

– Denver Botanic Gardens

– Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park

– Downtown Aquarium

– Colorado State Capitol

– Denver Broncos

The top states sending vacationers to Denver in 2021:

– Texas

– California

– Florida

– Arizona

And the top cities sending leisure visitors to Denver in 2021:

– Los Angeles, CA

– Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

– NYC, New York

– Albuquerque/Santa Fe, NM

– Chicago, IL

– Houston, TX

– Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL