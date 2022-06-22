DENVER(CBS)- Warm Temperatures and passing clouds were the rule for Wednesday. That trend will be with us for Thursday and Friday as well. The only difference will be a growing chance for afternoon thunderstorms.
We are watching the early monsoon flow which covered the state in clouds on Wednesday. The air over most of the state was just too dry to get much rain from the cloud cover. Most of the rain producers popped up in southeast Colorado.
As we get into the second half of the workweek our chances for rain producing storms starts trending upward. Thursday will still be fairly warm and dry for most. There is about a 20 percent chance for afternoon storms over the Front Range and Denver metro area. More storms will be bringing in rain over the mountains and southern stretches of Colorado.
By Friday, thicker amounts of sub-tropical moisture along with an approaching cold front will boost our chances for more widespread storms.
Then, get ready for a weekend cold surge along with more monsoon flow bringing in good chances for rain and a big drop in temperatures by about 15 to 20 degrees by Sunday.
By the end of the weekend we will see a substantial amount of rain over the state. The biggest moisture amounts will be in southern Colorado but, Denver and the Front Range have the potential for a quarter to 1 inch of precipitation from Friday thru Sunday.