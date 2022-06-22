Colorado Avalanche's Makar Wins Norris TrophyColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has won the NHL's Norris Trophy given out to the league's top defenseman.

Analysis: Stanley Cup Final hinges on goaltending contrastColorado has leaned on two goaltenders all postseason, but the uncertainty about who starts Game 4 on Wednesday night — and moving forward — has emerged as the biggest question mark for the high-powered Avalanche.

Lightning Answer, Avs Lose In Game 3 On The RoadThe Tampa Bay Lighting scored four times in the second period and beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 Monday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Avs Family & Fandom Growing With Help Of Host Nicole HurdleA Boulder native and longtime Colorado Avalanche arena host says the 2021-2022 season has helped grow the Avs family like never before.

Lightning may be running out of gas vs fresher AvalancheThe Avalanche do look like the fresher team, and that has allowed them to keep up the pressure on the Lightning despite an experience disadvantage at this stage of the playoffs.

Can't Afford A Stanley Cup Final Ticket? Here Are The Best Places To Watch The Avs Chase The CupIf you're wanting to watch the Avs try to win their first Stanley Cup in 21 years, there is no shortage of places to catch the games around town.