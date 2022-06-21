CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Broomfield News, Brush Fire, Grass Fire, Highway 7, North Metro Fire

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – North Metro firefighters responded to a grass fire near Huron Street and 175th Avenue. The fire appears to be west of Interstate 25 and north of Highway 7 in Weld County.

(credit: CBS)

While the fire is not actually in Broomfield, police say they are monitoring the situation.

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the area to show what appears to be several vehicles on fire. A large plume of black smoke is billowing and could be seen for miles.

(credit: CBS)

Erie Police Department advised residents to follow North Metro Fire for updates as the smoke could be seen from that area.

(credit: CBS)

Further information has not been shared.

Danielle Chavira