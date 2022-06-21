WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – North Metro firefighters responded to a grass fire near Huron Street and 175th Avenue. The fire appears to be west of Interstate 25 and north of Highway 7 in Weld County.
Be advised this is not in @broomfield. We are monitoring closely along with @NMFirePIO. https://t.co/wuokKHPpb1
— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) June 21, 2022
While the fire is not actually in Broomfield, police say they are monitoring the situation.
Copter4 flew over the area to show what appears to be several vehicles on fire. A large plume of black smoke is billowing and could be seen for miles.
Erie Police Department advised residents to follow North Metro Fire for updates as the smoke could be seen from that area.
Further information has not been shared.