CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae

(CBS4)– The Supreme Court released a decision Tuesday morning that involves Denver-based DaVita Inc., one of the nation’s largest providers of dialysis. It involved a technical dispute about health insurance reimbursements for kidney dialysis.

(credit: CBS)

The court rejected a claim from the company that the insurer’s low reimbursement rates violated federal law.

The opinion from Brett Kavanaugh in Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan v. DaVita can be read here: https://supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-1641_3314.pdf. Justice Kagan, joined by Justice Sotomayor, dissents in part.

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Jennifer McRae