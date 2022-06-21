COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– New information is surfacing about a teenager who was found murdered inside a Walgreens store in Colorado Springs on June 11. Riley Whitelaw, 17, was an employee at the store when she was found dead in the break room earlier this month.

According to the arrest affidavit, Whitelaw had complained to a manager last year that Joshua Taylor Johnson, 28, had made “advances towards her,” and she asked for a change of work hours so she wouldn’t have to work with him.

The document states that Whitelaw was told she would have to work with Johnson. It also states that a coworker told investigators Johnson “appeared to be acting jealous” when Whitelaw’s boyfriend started work at the Walgreens three months ago.

Whitelaw’s body was found inside a break room after a manager noticed she hadn’t returned from her break. Her body was found with neck injuries and there was blood on the floor.

The affidavit claims that video footage showed Johnson stacking bins in the room to try to block a camera and that the windows had been taped with paper in the break room area. A “restrooms closed” sign was placed in the area to keep people away.

Johnson was working at the store the day Whitelaw’s body was found. He was arrested on Sunday by Colorado State Patrol officers when he was spotted walking along Interstate 25 outside Trinidad, about 115 miles south of Colorado Springs.

Officers reported that Johnson had scratches on his hands and face. He told troopers he’d been attacked at a Walgreens in Colorado Springs. Later he told police he was in the break room and “fell in the blood.” He also denied trying to block the surveillance camera, according to the affidavit.

Johnson appeared in court on Tuesday after his first appearance before judge via video last week.

Whitelaw was a student at Air Academy High School, worked part-time and was a volunteer at the Humane Society.