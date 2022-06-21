ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Tuesday marks one year since the shooting in Olde Town Arvada that left three dead, including Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley, good Samaritan Johnny Hurley. Many used the opportunity to honor the man they consider a hero.
Johnny Hurley lost his life while coming to the aid of others. Now with hugs and tears, his family and friends came to mark the day.
“He trained and became an expert marksman for a situation like this so he could save lives,” said Bruce Arrant, a friend of Hurley’s.
In two minutes and seven seconds of mayhem, confusion and terror, a gunman shot and killed Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley. Upon hearing the gunfire, Hurley then emerged from a military surplus store and shot the gunman to death.
“At 43 feet with a moving target, his marksmanship skills were well-honed and came into play that day and saved an untold number of lives,” said Arrant.
Gordon Beesley was also remembered on this day. He had been a school resource officer for Bryn Vaughn whose call for help had brought Beesley to the square.
“I miss him. I know a bunch of people who knew him. I’m praying for him the same way.”
At precisely 1:37 p.m., a moment of silence and a bell tolled to mark one year since the tragedy.
Hurley’s family and friends then walked to spot where he died.