Tampa Bay, FL (CBS4)– Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has won the NHL’s Norris Trophy given out to the league’s top defenseman. He is the first Avalanche player to win the award.
Makar edged out Nashville’s Roman Josi in an extremely close vote. Makar received 1631 votes while Josi collected 1606.
Makar lead all defenseman with 28 goals and ranked 5th amongst all players in plus/minus at +48.
The trophy case at the Makar household is quickly filling up. He won the Calder Trophy in 2019-20 as the league’s rookie of the year.