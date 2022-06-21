AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police is continuing to investigate whether street racing may have led to a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday evening in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue.

A male driver died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers, police said.

Family members tell CBS4 John Jaros, 37, was the man killed in the shooting. He lived in Estes Park and was the Assistant Chief of Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department.

He and his family were returning from a camping trip when the shooting occurred, his father said.

“What can you possibly do or say to something like this?” said Robert Jaros, the victim’s father. “To be took out this way, trying to enjoy a weekend away with his family, is so unjustified, cruel, unbelievably unimaginable.”

Robert Jaros said his son and family were driving along I-70 in Aurora Saturday evening when they came upon two cars that were street racing. He said his son tried to avoid them, but seconds later someone fired shots into the cab of his truck.

“They shot him,” Robert said. “They’re cowards and they shoot people from behind.”

John was hit and killed. His wife and their three young children were uninjured. Robert said his son’s wife helped steer the car to the side of the road after he was shot.

“My three grandchildren were in that truck. My daughter in law was in that truck, and these SOBs are opening fire on a pickup truck,” Robert said.

This incident comes as Aurora Police continue to see an increase in calls about street racing. A spokesperson for the department said they do weekly operations to combat that, and recently created a task force. In May, officers made two physical arrests, wrote 25 tickets, towed three vehicles and two abatement notices were issued, the spokesperson said.

“The dangers are real,” said Agent Matthew Longshore in a previous interview with CBS4. “This isn’t fun. This isn’t games. This is people’s lives you’re putting at state, people’s property. Your dangerous behavior is not welcome.”

Robert describes his son as a proud father and ray of sunshine for anyone he got to know. He said John and his wife also prioritized giving back to the community, and regularly volunteered for the Rooftop Rodeo.

“I was literally bursting at the seams I was so proud of him and his family,” he said. “He had everything to live for.”

Aurora Police said investigators are looking for two drivers, one in a black sedan, and another in a white one. They’re currently offering a $10,000 reward for information. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit Detective Eric White at (303) 739-6113 or Metro Denver Crimes Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.