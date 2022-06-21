COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Women’s National Team is getting ready to play Colombia on Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. A couple of Coloradans on the team took some time on Tuesday to host a soccer clinic for a group of girls.
Lindsey Horan from Golden and Mallory Pugh from Highlands Ranch teamed up with UCHealth to help 15 girls on the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to meet my heroes and I want be like them someday. So I get to see what to do to get there,” said excited 12-year-old participant Sophie Lyons.
She and other 12 and 13 year old girls got help with their soccer skills at the Hawkins Clinic in Englewood.
“Actually being there, and connecting with them, I think it just makes a little bit more authentic and that they can just realize we’re just normal people and normal soccer players,” said Mallory Pugh.
She and Horan will be joined by Sophia Smith and Jaelin Howell as the four Coloradans to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team on Saturday.
“It is a surreal feeling, especially every time we come home and step on the field and hear our fanbase. They’re representing Colorado, where we’re from, so I think we get a little bit more love from them so again, it’s a special feeling,” said Lindsey Horan.
Kickoff in Commerce City is at 5:30 PM.