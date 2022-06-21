CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:20th Street, Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting at Interstate 25 and 20th Street on Tuesday afternoon. One victim was located with non-life-threatening injuries.

(credit: CBS)

The Exit 212C ramp from I-25 to 19th Street was closed during the investigation.

The southbound offramp to 20th Street was also closed due to police activity.

(credit: CBS)

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.

Jennifer McRae