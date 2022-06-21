DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting at Interstate 25 and 20th Street on Tuesday afternoon. One victim was located with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Exit 212C ramp from I-25 to 19th Street was closed during the investigation.
ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the area of I-25 at 20th St. One victim was located with non-life threatening injuries. Investigation is ongoing. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/0KMbLV3VUj
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 21, 2022
The southbound offramp to 20th Street was also closed due to police activity.
What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.