DENVER(CBS)- Happy first day of Summer! The Solstice arrived at 3:13 AM on Tuesday morning. So it was very odd the day ended up being the coolest day expected this week.
Temperatures are expected to warm up for Wednesday with a more southerly flow expected. Highs over many lower elevations may rise into the low 90s by mid-week.
Monsoon flow the reversal of the summer wind was still in place on Tuesday. But, the flow was shunted over the eastern plains away from the I-25 corridor out to the eastern plains.
The next big thing we are watching in the First Alert Weather is the return flow of sub-tropical moisture known as the summer monsoon. This will bring the return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms over most of Colorado including the Front Range.
It will be a cool and wet weekend. In addition the southern moisture pushing in there will be a cold front pushing thru on Saturday. This will make the first official weekend of summer feeling awfully chilly for this time of year.
If you are planning a camping trip this weekend take your rain gear and warmer clothing.