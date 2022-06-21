JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After two violent incidents in which drivers hit cyclists in Jefferson County, there’s concern as thousands of riders hit the streets for Bike to Work Day on Wednesday.
“I heard this big boom, and I looked down the road east, and I saw all this smoke and a silver Hyundai sedan with parts flying off,” said Bob Shaver who witnessed a hit-and-run incident Saturday morning in the Applewood neighborhood near Golden. “I looked down the road again, and there was a cyclist that appeared almost to be dead. He wasn’t moving, but he was in the middle of the road.”
Shaver said he called 911, and other good Samaritans stopped to help the cyclists lying in the middle of 32nd Avenue near Maple Grove Park. On Sunday, Colorado State Patrol says it arrested 18-year-old Matthew Mundt and charges are forthcoming.
The 64-year-old cyclist was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Wheat Ridge with severe injuries but is expected to survive.
“Pretty much shell shocked after seeing that. I hesitated, I panicked a little bit, to see someone in the road like that not moving. and hearing what I heard,” Shaver said. “I thought, that could have been me.”
Shaver has been cycling for 50 years and has experienced his own crash and other run-ins with angry drivers. He even says he was shot at while riding up Squaw Pass Road.
“Anger levels really high. Everybody is up-tight. They (drivers) don’t understand their car weighs 4,000 pounds and when we’re on a bike it’s 200 or whatever,” Shaver said.
With 10,000 cyclists expected to participate in bike-to-work day on Wednesday Shaver is hoping the day will not have another crash.
“Just be safe and ride to the very right of the road, have your lights flashing, wear bright clothing,” Shaver said.