By Jennifer McRae
Arapahoe County News

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A family and their two cats, along with some lizards, escaped safely after their garage caught fire early Tuesday morning. Fire crews rushed to the home at 199 De Gaulle St. at 6 a.m.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

When firefighters arrived, flames were 150 feet in the air and a huge plume of black smoke was rising from the property. A total of 25 to 30 firefighters from five different agencies responded to the fire.

A neighbor called for help after seeing the flames. That neighbor also woke up the family who lives there.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

The home has smoke damage and the three-car garage was destroyed.

What caused the fire has yet to be determined.

Jennifer McRae