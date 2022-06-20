CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The High Line Canal Conservancy kicked off it’s Walk FOR the Canal with a bird watching walk in Centennial. The Conservancy has special events planned for 7-days, as they raise money during Walk FOR the Canal.

“The High Line Canal is like taking a walk in the mountains…in the city,” said Harriet Crittenden LaMair, Executive Director at the High Line Canal Conservancy.

When users slow down and spend some time exploring along the High Line Canal trail, it becomes apparent just how many birds and animals call the greenway home.

“We saw… What did we see? A wren, finches, a hummingbird. You saw a hawk. Norther flicker, a red tailed hawk. Robin, dove,” said Kanae Okazaki and Kurt Tsumura, a couple who joined the walk.

Most of the group was equipped with cameras and binoculars. They were able to spot even the smallest birds perched at the top of trees.

“We just love this stretch of the High Line Canal. It’s adjacent to about 30-acres… 26-acres of open space,” Crittenden LaMair explained.

In addition to looking up to track the birds, Okazaki and Tsumura were looking down to pick up trash. They ended up with a bucket full.

“If you’re hiking around, and you see trash and you don’t have something to put it in, you just end up walking past it,” Tsumura explained.

It’s a noble effort to keep the natural habitat as clean as possible, and a great way to explore an amazing community resource.

Walk FOR The Canal runs from June 20 – 26, 2022. The goal is to raise $71,000. An anonymous donor will match the first donations up to $30,000, so make a donation an double your money.