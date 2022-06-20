Padres star Machado sprains ankle, Rockies complete sweepSan Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and the Colorado Rockies completed a three-game sweep, beating the Padres 8-3 Sunday.

David Roddy Ready For NBA Draft, Knows 'A Lot Of Teams Covet' Players Like HimFormer CSU star David Roddy expects to hear his name called in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Colorado Mammoth Wins NLL TitleThe Colorado Mammoth shut down the high-scoring Buffalo Bandits 10-8 Saturday night in Buffalo, securing the National Lacrosse League championship.

'Out To Dry': NHL Champion Lightning In 2-0 Hole To AvsWhat emerged from the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champs Saturday night wasn't their clutch pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back after a loss but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown.

Avalanche Rout Lightning 7-0 To Take 2-0 Lead In Cup FinalThe Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

C.J. Cron Hits 2 HRs, Leads Rockies To 10-4 Win Over PadresC.J. Cron homered twice among his three hits and drove in five runs, Randal Grichuk also went deep and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 10-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.