AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A male driver passed away in the presence of his wife and three children Saturday evening after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers, according to police.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the incident.
Dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call at 5:35 p.m. from a woman stating someone had been shot, according to Elizabeth McGregor of the Aurora Police Department. Officers arrived and found the 37-year-old male driver deceased.
Initially thought to be from out-of-state, the family is actually from in-state but outside the metro area, McGregor said Sunday. The family was driving to a campsite at the time of the shooting. Their white 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck was struck by bullets while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 between the Tower Road and Colfax Avenue exits.
“Several shots struck the truck, fatally wounding the driver,” McGregor said. “We don’t know if they were the target.”
A white sedan and a black sedan are possibly involved, McGregor said.
Investigators are checking surveillance video from businesses whose cameras face that stretch of highway, she added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact APD’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit Detective Eric White at (303) 739-6113 or Metro Denver Crimes Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.