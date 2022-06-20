DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado plans to spend $12 million on a voucher program to help more people buy e-bikes. The money was approved earlier this year by the state Legislature.
The Colorado Department of Energy tells CBS4 they are still sorting out a lot of the details, but they hope to launch late this year or early next year.
The rebates will target people with low and moderate incomes but exact eligibility requirements are still being decided.
If Denver’s similar e-bike assistance program is any indicator, those rebates will be in high demand.
Denver maxed out its funding in a matter of weeks with more than 3 thousand people applying for the rebate.
Denver plans announce the second round of e-bike assistance after the 4th of July.