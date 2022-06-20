DENVER (CBS4) – For the fifth consecutive day, temperatures should reach at least 90 degrees along most of the Front Range on Monday. Then the coolest day in weeks is coming for the summer solstice on Tuesday.

The normal high temperature on June 19 in Denver is about 85 degrees so it will be warmer than normal again on Monday. Areas on the far Eastern Plains like Julesburg and Burlington could be closer to 100 degrees while most mountain towns will be in the 60s and 70s to start the week. After clouds in the morning, skies will be mostly sunny around most of the state during the afternoon. There is almost zero chance for rain.

The weather looks good for outdoor watch parties for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche will play the Tampa Bay Lightning again at 6 p.m. Monday. The game will be in Florida but many people will be watching outside in Colorado.

The summer solstice is the official start of summer and will happened at 3:13 a.m. Tuesday. That will be the time the Earth’s South Pole has its maximum tilt toward the sun while the North Pole has the maximum tilt away from the sun. It’s the Earth’s tilt that creates the four seasons.

Ironically for Colorado, the first day of summer will be the coolest day in almost two weeks. Denver will struggle to reach the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon thanks to clouds and a weak cold front. Most of the Denver metro area will be about 5 to 10 degrees on Tuesday compared to Monday.

A shift in the weather pattern later this week will allow plenty of monsoon moisture into the state. A chance for late day thunderstorms starts Wednesday and the chance will gradually get better through the upcoming weekend.