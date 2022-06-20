DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting on Monday morning that happened in the area of 22nd and Arapahoe streets. An adult female was rushed to the hospital where she died.
Copter4 flew over the scene which showed several police vehicles and police crime scene tape at the intersection. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 22nd St and Arapahoe St. An adult female has been transported to a local hospital. Extent of injuries unknown. Updates will be posted to this thread as they come available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/x5szOt3vZS
