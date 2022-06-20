CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting on Monday morning that happened in the area of 22nd and Arapahoe streets. An adult female was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Copter4 flew over the scene which showed several police vehicles and police crime scene tape at the intersection. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation.

