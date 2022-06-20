CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a fire in Commerce City early Monday morning. The fire was contained to the unattached garage.

Crews from South Adams Fire and Adams County Fire rushed to the home near 73rd & Kearney before 7 a.m.

No one was injured. What caused the fire is being investigated.

 

 

