COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a fire in Commerce City early Monday morning. The fire was contained to the unattached garage.
Crews from South Adams Fire and Adams County Fire rushed to the home near 73rd & Kearney before 7 a.m.
No one was injured. What caused the fire is being investigated.
South Adams County Fire on scene of a structure fire near 73rd & Kearney. Fire is currently out and crews are in overhaul. More updates coming. pic.twitter.com/rJ4ML8dcsT
— South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) June 20, 2022
UPDATE: Fire has been extinguished and contained to the unattached garage with assistance from @adamscountyfire. No injuries and cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/P8UtXLCTNo
— South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) June 20, 2022