COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is pleading with residents and visitors to leave young wildlife alone. They recently caught a fawn in its first moments of life in Colorado Springs.
Officers say this is the time of year does are giving birth in all parts of Colorado. CPW says does make sure the fawn can stand, walk and eat before it leaves to get more food.
“Fawns are born without a scent. And their fur provides excellent camouflage. They can hide in plain sight. In fact, they lie like statues, perfectly still, as predators walk right past. Their does will stay away to lure predators far from the fawns,” CPW stated on social media. “People should never pick them up. It covers them with human odors.”
Enjoy this video of the newborn fawn trying out its wobbly legs as its follows its doe through a #ColoradoSprings yard. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/1p1rGfbhz8
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 20, 2022