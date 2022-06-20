AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As the price of gas climbs across the Denver metro area, Aurora residents are being warned to keep a closer eye on their gas tanks. Aurora Police say they’ve received 18 reports of a gas being siphoned out of a tank through a hole from a drill.
Police say they’ve been getting those reports for a least a week.
Officials couldn’t provide further data from last year or month to compare the reports to.
According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.98. Colorado is below average with $4.91 for a gallon. Many Western Slope counties are seeing higher-than-average prices; Pitkin County is the most expensive at $5.99 for a gallon of gas.