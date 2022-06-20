JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) — Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have named 38-year-old Alan “Haley” Mill as the suspect in Sunday’s collision with two cyclists that produced a state-wide Medina Alert.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed for CBS4 that Mill is the registered owner of the gray Ford Escape which injured the cyclists west of Denver – one of them, a woman, critically.
The two cyclists were part of a group traveling eastbound on Highway 40 on the south side of Interstate between two Evergreen exits, according to the sheriff’s office. Mill allegedly encountered the group while also traveling eastbound. He passed one cyclist, then “intentionally drove into the two cyclists,” JCSO stated in a press release Monday.
“Immediately after, Mill drove through the El Rancho Restaurant parking lot at a high rate of speed, seemingly to dislodge a badly damaged bicycle from beneath his vehicle,” the agency stated in the press release. “Investigators are not aware of any precipitating actions that may have provoked Mill.”
Mill reportedly fled east on I-70 in the Escape. The vehicle reportedly has a temporary Colorado plate: 2959061.
Mill is now wanted for felony vehicular assault and other charges.
The cyclists’ identities have not been released by the sheriff’s office.
Mill is currently on parole in the Colorado Department of Corrections, per a DOC profile listing him among male inmates. Mill was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison for a 2016 Denver burglary, but has a criminal record dating back to 2003.
All prior criminal records list Mill as a male. However, Mill is also described as a female in a JCSO press release Monday and in the Medina Alert that was broadcast Sunday.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the JCSO tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).