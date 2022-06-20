Lightning may be running out of gas vs fresher AvalancheThe Avalanche do look like the fresher team, and that has allowed them to keep up the pressure on the Lightning despite an experience disadvantage at this stage of the playoffs.

Can't Afford A Stanley Cup Final Ticket? Here Are The Best Places To Watch The Avs Chase The CupIf you're wanting to watch the Avs try to win their first Stanley Cup in 21 years, there is no shortage of places to catch the games around town.

Magno scores tying goal for NYCFC in 1-1 tie with RapidsTalles Magno scored the equalizer for New York City FC in a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

Padres star Machado sprains ankle, Rockies complete sweepSan Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and the Colorado Rockies completed a three-game sweep, beating the Padres 8-3 Sunday.

David Roddy Ready For NBA Draft, Knows 'A Lot Of Teams Covet' Players Like HimFormer CSU star David Roddy expects to hear his name called in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Colorado Mammoth Wins NLL TitleThe Colorado Mammoth shut down the high-scoring Buffalo Bandits 10-8 Saturday night in Buffalo, securing the National Lacrosse League championship.