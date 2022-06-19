(CBS4) — Surveillance cameras are showing significant numbers of wild animals, from field mice to black bears, using a wildlife underpass built specifically to keep the animals from crossing a highway.
The underpass is one of the five in the 18-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock called “South Gap.”
“One of the unique and historic characteristics about this corridor is the variety and quantity of wildlife,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated in a Twitter message Sunday morning.
Check out these recent photos from wildlife underpasses along the I-25 South Gap! One of the unique & historic characteristics about this corridor is the variety & quantity of wildlife. @ColoradoDOT installed these to mitigate collisions.
The agency included a link to a Youtube video of additional imagery showing animals of all types and sizes. One such video showed three mule deer which impatiently approached unidentified workers at the tunnel’s exit.
Four new underpasses and a refurbished fifth are part of the $419 million South Gap Project undertaken by the Colorado Department of Transportation. Construction is expected to be complete in November.
An 18-year-old woman was killed following a collision with an elk near Castle Rock in July 2021.
