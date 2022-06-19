JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two bicyclists were hit by a vehicle Sunday near Genesee. Investigators are looking for the driver because the hit-and-run incident appears to be a deliberate act.
“I was not an accident,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton told CBS4, “The way it was described to me, it was an intentional act.”
One of the cyclists is in critical condition because of injuries suffered in the collision. The other cyclist was not seriously injured.
We are looking for this 2018 grey Ford Escape (temp tag 1142900) involved in a hit & run. At 9:45 am, the driver intentionally struck two cyclists on Hwy 40 between Evergreen Pky & I-70. One cyclist is in critical condition; the other will be ok. Call 303-271-0211 if Ford is seen pic.twitter.com/X6HfqZwhwm
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 19, 2022
The incident happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Highway 40 near the El Rancho exit on Interstate 70 at mile marker 252.
A Medina Alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at 2:30 p.m. A Medina Alert is a state-wide alert system launched in 2011. It was named after a 21-year-old valet driver who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.
The vehicle, a 2018 gray Ford Escape, has a temporary tag in the window. The number is 1142900.
Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle and/or its driver are encouraged to contact Investigator See with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 271-0211.