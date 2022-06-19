DENVER (CBS4) — A 44-year-old Montrose man, Jared Newman, must repay nearly $880,000 that was fraudulently funneled from the government agency which employed him as a warehouse clerk, a federal judged ordered earlier this month.

Newman is responsible for the entire amount received by he, a co-worker and friends and family members who established shell companies and fraudulently invoiced Newman’s employer, Western Area Power Administration (WAPA).

Newman directly received “kickbacks” totaling $652,292, according to the facts of the plea agreement in the case.

The Denver federal judge also sentenced Newman to 55 months in prison.

“Newman used most of the funds to support his lavish lifestyle,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado stated in a press release, “which included making personal expenditures on such things as a private airplane and a vacation home located on Lake Havasu in Arizona.”

Ultimately, a total $879,392 was stolen from WAPA, an agency which is part of the U.S. Department of Energy which is responsible for supplying and marketing electricity generated from federal dams to public entities.

The other members of the scheme split the remaining proceeds from the operation.

As explained in the plea agreement, Newman worked as a contracted warehouse clerk for WAPA from June 2014 to November 2017. He initiated the fraudulent activity shortly after beginning his employment. Newman generated “bogus purchase orders on behalf of WAPA for nonexistent supplies,” federal prosecutors claimed in the plea agreement. Using fake companies they had established, Newman’s accomplices then invoiced WAPA. This “ultimately resulted in WAPA making multiple payments to Newman and his associates for supplies which it never actually ordered nor received,” according to the plea agreement.

Those other members of the operation include:

Jared Newman’s brother Jacob Newman, who was sentenced in December 2021 to 15 months in prison and three years probation.

Ashley Oldham, who pleaded guilty to theft of government property in March 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Maranda Fraze, who was sentenced to four years probation and almost $194,000 in restitution in September 2020.

Charles Branson and Britni Branson, who were each sentenced to three years probation in November 2020.

John Atwood, who was sentenced to three years probation in August 2021.

Matthew Cline, who was indicted in October 2021 on six counts of wire fraud and aiding and abetting, and is scheduled for trial in October.

“This was a complex fraud, carried out over a long period of time, and it resulted in a substantial loss to the government,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan stated in the press release. “We will go after anyone who cheats the government for their own personal gain.”

Newman, when he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aiding and abetting in March, said, “I falsely misrepresented items sold to the government” when he was asked to explain his conduct in his own words, per a Montrose Daily Press article.