'Out To Dry': NHL Champion Lightning In 2-0 Hole To AvsWhat emerged from the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champs Saturday night wasn't their clutch pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back after a loss but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown.

Avalanche Rout Lightning 7-0 To Take 2-0 Lead In Cup FinalThe Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

C.J. Cron Hits 2 HRs, Leads Rockies To 10-4 Win Over PadresC.J. Cron homered twice among his three hits and drove in five runs, Randal Grichuk also went deep and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 10-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Lightning-Avalanche Stanley Cup Final Chess Match UnderwayWhat to do with the puck was a big focus for each team during practice Friday.

Avs Franchise Fortunes Aren't MacKinnon's To Shoulder AloneNathan MacKinnon has gone from "Why me?" to "Why not us?"

Lightning Not Using Elevation As Excuse In Stanley Cup FinalThe Tampa Bay Lightning said they don't consider the elevation a reason they shouldn't be able to tie the series on Saturday night.